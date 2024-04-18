Sunny and warm today; showers, storms arrive tonight

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, mainly starting in the early overnight hours. The main threat will be isolated strong or damaging wind gusts, the NWS said.

Showers continue Friday, mainly before 9 a.m. Any lingering rain should end by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies gradually will become mostly sunny, though it will be cooler with a high near 64 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Patchy frost is likely between 4 and 9 a.m. Sunday, which otherwise will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Patchy frost is likely to start Monday, between 5 and 7 a.m. The day will be sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 64 degrees.