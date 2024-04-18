Sunny and warm today; showers, storms arrive tonight

Weather
By
4 hours ago
X

Today will be dry, sunny and warm before showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight ahead of a cold front.

The high for today will be near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, mainly starting in the early overnight hours. The main threat will be isolated strong or damaging wind gusts, the NWS said.

Showers continue Friday, mainly before 9 a.m. Any lingering rain should end by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies gradually will become mostly sunny, though it will be cooler with a high near 64 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 46 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 36 degrees.

Patchy frost is likely between 4 and 9 a.m. Sunday, which otherwise will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Patchy frost is likely to start Monday, between 5 and 7 a.m. The day will be sunny and slightly warmer with a high near 64 degrees.

In Other News
1
Severe weather thread ends; more storms on the way Thursday
2
Cloudier, warm today; Chance for showers, strong storms tomorrow
3
Cincinnati breaks nearly 50-year-old high temperature record
4
Sunny and warm today; Chance for rain, storms Wednesday
5
Mostly sunny but breezy today, scattered storms tonight

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top