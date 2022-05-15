Sunny and warm conditions today; chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight

Radiant sunshine decorates the skies today with a high of 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. A very light wind breeze will accompany the warm conditions.
Tonight brings an 80% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms with the possibility of more rain showers after midnight. A thunderstorm may go with the rain showers as well.
“A few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, with gusty or damaging winds being the primary threat,” the NWS said.
The overnight low will be 59 degrees.
Monday will see a chance of rain showers before 8 a.m. Conditions will dry up as the day goes on where mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected. Highs will fall in the mid-70′s.
Monday night will be dry and mostly clear with a low of 54 degrees.
Tuesday will be completely sunny with a high of 75 degrees.
Tuesday night will be partly overcast. Lows will range in the mid-50′s.
Rain showers may occur early Wednesday morning after 8 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy. The high of the day will be 74 degrees.
Additional precipitation is expected late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees.
