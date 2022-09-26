Sunny and seasonably cool today; wind gusts early this week

The overnight sees a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling around 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and bright with a high of 63 degrees. The overnight is expected to be mostly clear and dry with temperatures dipping into the low 40′s.

Sunshine reigns nicely for Thursday with highs in the mid-60′s. Thursday night will continue the trend of temperatures being in the 40′s.

The low overnight is 44 degrees. Mostly clear skies will accompany the cooler weather.

Friday is mostly sunny and likely will see a slight warm-up with 71 degrees.