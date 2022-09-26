Sunny and seasonably cool today; wind gusts early this week

Much of this week will continue with dry conditions and cooler temperatures that are typical for the autumn season.
Today will be sunny and seasonably cool, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Gusty winds are expected today, ranging anywhere from 7 to 16 mph and up to 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight be partly cloudy with low of 47 degrees. The winds will quieten overnight.
Some type of mid level trough this week will allow surface high pressure to build and create below normal temperatures, NWS said.
A high near 65 degrees will occur for Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Gusty winds make a resurgence with gusts as high as 21 mph, according to NWS.
The overnight sees a partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling around 45 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and bright with a high of 63 degrees. The overnight is expected to be mostly clear and dry with temperatures dipping into the low 40′s.
Sunshine reigns nicely for Thursday with highs in the mid-60′s. Thursday night will continue the trend of temperatures being in the 40′s.
The low overnight is 44 degrees. Mostly clear skies will accompany the cooler weather.
Friday is mostly sunny and likely will see a slight warm-up with 71 degrees.
