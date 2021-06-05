Sunny and hot this weekend; forecast above normal for most of June

For today, the high will reach near 86 degrees. Tonight will remain mostly clear with an overnight low around 63 degrees.

It will be even warmer Sunday with a high near 87 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms from around 3 to 7 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 3 a.m. overnight, which will have low temperatures around 66 degrees, the NWS said.