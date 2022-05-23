Sunny and chilly today; storms return midweek

This week involves cooler temperatures developing into warmer trends with showers and storms returning midweek, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said.
Skies will remain mostly cloudy. Today will be more on the breezy, chilly side with highs reaching in the upper 60′s.
Temperatures drop down to the lower 50′s tonight with partly cloudy skies.
Partial sunshine occurs Tuesday with a high of 77 degrees.
Overnight brings the possible return of rain showers and thunderstorms. Additional showers and thunderstorms may be a possibility after 2 a.m. Lows will fall around 63 degrees.
A 90% chance of rain showers with a possible thunderstorm may happen Wednesday. Temperatures will reach 81 degrees.
Wednesday night foresees extended showers with a thunderstorm. Lows fall around mid-60′s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with rain showers occurring after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be 73 degrees.
Overnight brings a chance of thunderstorms and precipitation before 8 p.m., with additional showers and storms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Lows will range around 54 degrees.
Friday sees drier conditions and mostly sunny skies.
The high will be 75 degrees.
