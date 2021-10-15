Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon, evening; isolated tornadoes possible

The American Red Cross also recommends an emergency preparedness kit that contains water, flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, medications, nonperishable food, personal hygiene items, copies of personal documents and emergency contact information, extra cash and a blanket.

The high temperature for today is expected near 79 degrees while an abnormally warm and wet air mass for mid-October is across much of the Midwest.

Showers are possible throughout the day. Rainfall amounts between one-quarter and a half inch are possible, with another half-inch to three-quarters of an inch possible overnight tonight when the low temperature drops to around 50 degrees, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will take a nosedive for Saturday behind the cold front as much cooler and drier air arrives, bringing a nearly 20-degree drop and more seasonable weather.

The high for Saturday is expected in the low 60s under partly sunny skies. Saturday night will remain mostly clear with an overnight low around 42 degrees.

It will be sunny with a high near 63 degrees Sunday. Skies stay clear for Sunday night, which will have an overnight low around 44 degrees.

It will be a bit warmer but staying dry for the workweek, the NWS said. Sunny skies and high temperatures are expected in the upper 60s to lower 70s.