Strong storms possible as line of rain moves through area today

A line of showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms will push through the area today at the leading edge of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The NWS predicted the rain will start the day as scattered showers with possible isolated storms in the general area of the Interstate 71 corridor before moving south and east as the day goes on.
It also said showers will intensify near and southeast of I-71 starting in the mid-morning, possibly bringing scattered strong storms to the area.
Rains are expected to fade away as the front pushes south out of the area in the afternoon and evening.
In the wake of rain, tonight will be cool and mostly clear.
Highs today will be around 80 degrees, falling to a low around 59 degrees overnight.
Thursday will be mostly sunny during the day and mostly clear overnight, with a high around 82 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.
Friday there will be a few more clouds, with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Highs Friday will be around 86 degrees, and lows will be around 67 degrees.