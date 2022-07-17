journal-news logo
X

Stormy Sunday strikes; rain showers also possible Monday

Two people walk along Shroyer Road in the rain Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Two people walk along Shroyer Road in the rain Tuesday afternoon, June 30, 2020. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF

Weather
By
27 minutes ago

Low pressure system will travel throughout the regions where it will interact with moist airmass to create thunderstorms and showers today into Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Today will bring a 90% chance of rain showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm occurring later on. The highs will amount to the upper 70′s.

Tonight sees an 80% chance of precipitation with a possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 68 degrees.

Rain showers and storms continue into Monday likely before and after 2 p.m. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80′s.

Additional precipitation may occur before 8 p.m., but conditions will be fairly dry with partial clouds as the night goes on. The low will be 68 degrees.

Tuesday is bright sunshine and warm temperatures with highs hitting the upper 80′s. Overnight will be mostly clear and cooler with a low of 73 degrees.

Sunshine strikes again for Wednesday with the return of 90 degree weather. The highs will be in the lower 90′s.

Nighttime may see a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. A partial forecast is likely with temperatures falling in the lower 70′s.

In Other News
1
Showers to start today; More rain, storms on Sunday
2
Warm, partly cloudy today; Showers possible tonight, this weekend
3
Mostly sunny, warm today; Rain returns this weekend
4
Showers this evening; Warm and sunny through start of weekend
5
Warm and sunny today; Foggy start tomorrow

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top