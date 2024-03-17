St. Patrick’s Day brings sunny skies and chilly temps, partly cloudy skies tonight

Weather
By
23 minutes ago
X

Behind a cold front from Saturday, a colder airmass will settle into the Ohio Valley for the start of the week.

Mostly sunny skies set in today with highs near 49 degrees and light winds between 10 to 14 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy and freezing with a low of 28 degrees.

On Monday, partly sunny skies are expected with a slight chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. The high will be near 41 degrees. Monday night will be partly cloudy but cold with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high of 52 degrees, followed by a partly cloudy overnight with a low of 30 degrees.

Sunny skies will occur on Wednesday with a high of 53 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear but cold with a low of 31 degrees.

Chances of rain showers return towards the end of the week.

In Other News
1
Sunny, mild, breezy today; Mostly sunny, chilly for St. Patrick’s Day
2
Cloudy, cool today: Sunny and dry for St. Patrick’s Day
3
Showers, chance of storms overnight after severe weather
4
Sunny with highs in the mid-70s today; Severe weather possible Thursday
5
Mostly sunny, mild today; Multiple rounds of rain expected later this...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top