Springtime is here with sunny skies and mild temps

The low will fall around 40 degrees.

A chance of rain may strike Wednesday but will otherwise be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s and the lows will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Mostly cloudy skies occur Thursday with rain showers likely after 2 p.m. It will also be breezy. The high will be near 71 degrees and the overnight low will fall around 50 degrees.

An 80% chance of rain showers is expected Thursday night.

Rain is possible Friday.