Special Election Day weather: Clearing skies, chance of rain in afternoon

Today will be most cloudy around dawn, but skies will clear during the morning for mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and evening, which the NWS said would mainly be in more western counties.

Highs will be around 84 degrees.

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Tomorrow, clouds will gradually increase again, with a slight chance of rain and storms starting in the early afternoon. Highs will be around 86 degrees.

Beginning shortly before dark, showers will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms, and will continue through the night, the NWS said. Lows will be around 67 degrees.

On Thursday, rain and storm chances will fall during the day, with clouds also gradually clearing. High temperatures will be around 83 degrees.

It will then be partly cloudy for Thursday night, with a low around 63 degrees.