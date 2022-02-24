Hamburger icon
Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
26 minutes ago

A chance of snow showers late tonight will be followed by a chance of snow and freezing rain before widespread wintry precipitation arrives Thursday evening, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow for some.

Although meteorologist Brian Coniglio with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said it’s too early to accurately predict freezing rain and sleet, he said it will not be like the last winter storm earlier this month.

“The overall potential is less than last time,” he said. “It’s going to be a shorter duration but it’s going to be messy, especially Friday morning.”

There is a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m., but the real chance of wintry weather arrives Thursday.

Snow and freezing rain is possible before 1 p.m. That will be followed by rain and snow in the afternoon, which should change back to rain in the late afternoon.

Widespread wintry precipitation is expected Thursday evening into early Friday, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow.

The dividing line between snow and more of a mix of freezing rain and sleet is just to the south of Interstate 70, Coniglio said.

“Dayton is going to have some mixed precip — some rain, some sleet, snow,” he said, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall and likely no more than one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Butler County will see less snow and more sleet or freezing rain, Coniglio said, with two-tenths of an inch of ice possible for most.

Parts north of I-70 should expect snow amounts up to 3 inches.

The ice potential gets worse closer to the Ohio River.

Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday, the NWS said.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
