Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

A chance of snow showers late tonight will be followed by a chance of snow and freezing rain before widespread wintry precipitation arrives Thursday evening, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow for some.
[6:57 PM] A disturbance will bring low chances for freezing rain & snow north & west of Dayton tonight, ending by daybreak. Rain will overspread the region from the south Thursday afternoon w/ a wintry mix likely Thursday night into Friday, particularly near & north of I-70. pic.twitter.com/B65yRjewqr— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 24, 2022
Although meteorologist Brian Coniglio with the National Weather Service in Wilmington said it’s too early to accurately predict freezing rain and sleet, he said it will not be like the last winter storm earlier this month.
“The overall potential is less than last time,” he said. “It’s going to be a shorter duration but it’s going to be messy, especially Friday morning.”
There is a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m., but the real chance of wintry weather arrives Thursday.
Generally dry conditions are expected today. However, a light wintry mix of precipitation will develop late tonight into Thursday morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways during the Thursday morning rush. Below is a forecast pcpn map at 7 AM Thurs morning. pic.twitter.com/mh5p8djhFc— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 23, 2022
Snow and freezing rain is possible before 1 p.m. That will be followed by rain and snow in the afternoon, which should change back to rain in the late afternoon.
Widespread wintry precipitation is expected Thursday evening into early Friday, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow.
The dividing line between snow and more of a mix of freezing rain and sleet is just to the south of Interstate 70, Coniglio said.
“Dayton is going to have some mixed precip — some rain, some sleet, snow,” he said, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall and likely no more than one-tenth of an inch of ice.
Butler County will see less snow and more sleet or freezing rain, Coniglio said, with two-tenths of an inch of ice possible for most.
Parts north of I-70 should expect snow amounts up to 3 inches.
The ice potential gets worse closer to the Ohio River.
Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday, the NWS said.
About the Author