Snow, sleet, freezing rain on the way: ‘It’s going to be messy’

Generally dry conditions are expected today. However, a light wintry mix of precipitation will develop late tonight into Thursday morning. This could lead to a few slick spots on area roadways during the Thursday morning rush. Below is a forecast pcpn map at 7 AM Thurs morning. pic.twitter.com/mh5p8djhFc — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 23, 2022

Snow and freezing rain is possible before 1 p.m. That will be followed by rain and snow in the afternoon, which should change back to rain in the late afternoon.

Widespread wintry precipitation is expected Thursday evening into early Friday, bringing the potential for significant accumulations of ice and snow.

The dividing line between snow and more of a mix of freezing rain and sleet is just to the south of Interstate 70, Coniglio said.

“Dayton is going to have some mixed precip — some rain, some sleet, snow,” he said, with accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snowfall and likely no more than one-tenth of an inch of ice.

Butler County will see less snow and more sleet or freezing rain, Coniglio said, with two-tenths of an inch of ice possible for most.

Parts north of I-70 should expect snow amounts up to 3 inches.

The ice potential gets worse closer to the Ohio River.

Any lingering precipitation will end early on Friday, the NWS said.