Showers, thunderstorms today, tomorrow; Drier weather expected Friday

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms today and Thursday before a drier end to the workweek.
There will be light rain this morning, followed by more widespread showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be hot today, with highs around 84 degrees.
Rain and storms will continue after nightfall, then gradually fade starting around midnight. The overnight low will be 70 degrees, and there will still be a chance of showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Thursday.
On Thursday, rain chances will rise again. Showers are likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. Chances will gradually fall in the late evening and overnight, finally ending around morning on Friday.
Temperatures during the day on Thursday will be around the same, with highs around 86 degrees, but it will be cooler overnight with lows around 66 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy during the day and overnight. Highs will be around 81 degrees, and lows will be around 60 degrees.
About the Author