Showers, thunderstorms today; Heavy rain, local flooding possible

Showers and thunderstorms will develop today ahead of a slow-moving cold front today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rain at times, which could result in local flooding.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will dip after night falls, then rise again after midnight to a chance of showers and storms.
Highs will be around 81 degrees today, with lows around 68 degrees.
Tomorrow, there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning, but chances will gradually trail off as the day goes on, falling away entirely in the evening. Clouds will also gradually decrease as the day goes on, beginning mostly cloudy but becoming mostly clear by nightfall.
Highs will be around 82 degrees.
It will be a mostly clear night, with lows around 63 degrees.
Thursday will be sunny and warm, with highs around 83 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with lows around 58 degrees.
