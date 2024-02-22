Showers, thunderstorms arrive today ahead of cold front

Showers and thunderstorms today will bring heavy rain at times ahead of a cold front arriving tonight.

Today’s high will be near 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Most of the region can expect total rainfall of ½ inch to 1 inch through tonight. However, higher amounts are possible, especially around the Interstate 70 corridor.

Showers are likely to continue into tonight, mainly before 11 p.m. Colder air will begin to settle in behind the front with an overnight low around 37 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny but not as warm with a high near 48 degrees.

There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy and much colder with an overnight low around 23 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 37 degrees. Saturday night will be clear with an overnight low around 26 degrees.

A warmup is in the forecast for Sunday, which will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 56 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 40 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with a high near 61 degrees. Showers are likely Monday night, which will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 51 degrees.

