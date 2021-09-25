Showers this morning; Sunny skies this afternoon

There will be showers this morning as a weak cold front quickly pushes through, exiting the area in the early afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will also decrease quickly as the rain stops, for mostly sunny skies in the evening.
Highs today will be around 68 degrees, falling to around 47 degrees overnight.
On Sunday, it will be sunny, with a few clouds in the evening and overnight.
Temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 74 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with temperatures rising further to a high around 80 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly clear, with lows around 59 degrees.