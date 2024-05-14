Showers this morning, rain, storms this evening

Showers will be likely early this morning and late this afternoon, with a chance of rain from mid-morning to around 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting around noon, with storms likely by mid-afternoon.

High temperatures will be around 74 degrees.

Tonight, rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms until the early-morning hours, though there will still be a chance of showers and storms through dawn on Wednesday.

Low temperatures will be around 56 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms that is expected to trail off in the evening. Highs will be around 72 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will gradually decrease for partly cloudy skies and a low around 56 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs around 79 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

