journal-news logo
X

Showers this morning; Clear, cooler weather expected through end of week

Wednesday, June 2, 2021, was a good day to have an unbrella for a walk around Shafor Park in Oakwood. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Wednesday, June 2, 2021, was a good day to have an unbrella for a walk around Shafor Park in Oakwood. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Credit:

Credit:

Weather
By Daniel Susco
49 minutes ago

There will be rain to start today as a cold front moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

As the front moves out of the area, rain chances will quickly drop and skies will clear, for mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs will be around 78 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly clear as temperatures cool to a low around 56 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cooler during the day and clear overnight, with a high around 76 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

Temperatures will rise slightly more Friday under sunny skies, for a high around 79 degrees.

Skies will remain mostly clear Friday night as temperatures fall to around 56 degrees.

In Other News
1
Sunny skies today before evening showers, storms
2
Sunny, breezy mild conditions for Labor Day
3
Showers expected over Labor Day weekend but sunny, dry for holiday
4
Sunny, warm days, cool nights expected through end of the week
5
Breezy, sunny today as cooler, drier air moves in
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top