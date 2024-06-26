Showers, storms today as cold front moves through region

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in the forecast for this evening, mainly before 8 p.m. The overnight low will fall to around 62 degrees.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 61 degrees.

Friday will have partly sunny skies and will be warmer, with a high near 89 degrees.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 74 degrees. There is a chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Saturday will be partly sunny and also hot and humid with a high near 93 degrees. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday night, which will have an overnight low around 67 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny but not as hot with a high near 82 degrees.