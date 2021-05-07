Showers, storms this afternoon; Heavier rain expected on Mother’s Day

After some early-morning showers, today will start out mostly cloudy and windy, with gusts as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Wind and clouds are expected to drop throughout the morning, but then quickly increase again around noon, accompanied by a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
There will again be higher winds, with gusts around 23 mph.
Storm chances will drop away again a bit before dark, and rain chances will trail off soon after. Cloud cover will also drop in the afternoon, for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs will be around 61 degrees, falling to a low of 37 degrees. The NWS warned that frost is possible tonight and early Saturday morning, especially in rural areas.
After patchy frost Saturday morning, it will be mostly sunny and cool, with a high around 60 degrees.
Clouds will start to increase throughout the afternoon, with a chance of rain starting around dark. Showers will be likely around midnight and will continue throughout the night.
Lows will be around 44 degrees.
The NWS predicted a rainy day on Mother’s Day, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Rain chances will only start to decrease around dark, and will gradually trail off overnight.
Moderate to heavy rain from Saturday night through Monday morning could cause flooding in low-lying areas or near rivers.
Highs will be around 60 degrees during the day, then fall to a low of around 43 degrees.