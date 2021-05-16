Showers, clouds to begin the week; thunderstorms possible Tuesday

After mild, sunny weather on Saturday, the Miami Valley may see some light showers to begin the week. Temperatures will remain warm, mainly in the lower 70s and upper 60s, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported.
The NWS said that frosty mornings in the are are likely over, though the area may see some cool temperatures overnight.
We will see a slight chance of showers today and overnight. The skies are expected to be cloudy all day. Temperatures will range between 72 degrees and 55 degrees and the area may see some light wind, the NWS said.
Tomorrow, showers are more likely, particularly in the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, only reaching highs around 69 degrees, the NWS said.
The area may see more showers overnight and lower temperatures, reaching lows around the upper 50s.
On Tuesday, the area may see more showers along with chances of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The skies are expected to be partly sunny, with highs in the mid-70s. Overnight, the skies will be cloudy and temperatures will be cooler, with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s, the NWS said.