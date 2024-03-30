Showers, chance of thunderstorms this morning; Rounds of rain, storms through weekend

It will be breezy, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Highs will be around 69 degrees.

Overnight there will be a chance of showers as temperatures fall to a low around 43 degrees.

Starting on Sunday, the NWS predicted multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, and repeated rainfall could cause flooding.

On Sunday, showers will be likely starting in the afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms starting around the evening commute. Highs will be around 65 degrees.

Rain will be likely with a chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night with lows around 54 degrees.

Showers and a chance of thunderstorms will continue throughout the day on Monday. Storms will be likely starting around dark through midnight, but there will still be a chance of thunderstorms for the rest of the night.

Highs will be around 66 degrees, and lows will be around 52 degrees.