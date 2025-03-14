Severe storms with heavy rain, gusty winds possible Saturday

Severe storms are possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Gusty winds will also occur on Saturday afternoon outside of storms. Heavy rain is then forecast for Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/LpVDDrgpmh — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) March 14, 2025

Winds will pick up during the day, with gusts of 40-45 mph possible.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region from 2 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could down tree limbs, according to the NWS. Power outages are also possible.

People should use extra caution while driving, especially in high-profile vehicles.

Isolated damaging winds are possible in the morning, which strong to severe storms with damaging winds in the early afternoon.

Large hail is also possible.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase again in the late afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain is possible Saturday night and could lead to flash flooding.

Showers will continue into Sunday morning and should move out of the region by early Sunday afternoon.

Most of the Miami Valley could get 1.5 to 2 inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Highs will be around 70 on Saturday, but cooler air will move in Sunday, keeping temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected to return for the start of the work week.