Scattered showers start this afternoon ahead of rainy Thursday

Today will be cloudy and mild, with scattered showers starting this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 52 degrees.
Scattered showers and patchy drizzle will continue through the night before more widespread showers become likely a few hours before sunrise on Thursday. Temperatures won’t fall much overnight, only dipping to around 48 degrees.
Thursday will be rainy, with the NWS saying it can’t rule out a few strong thunderstorms during the day. Any storms could bring damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall.
The NWS also predicted winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, with gusts as high as 26 mph outside of storms.
Highs will be around 55 degrees.
On Thursday night, the rain and wind will continue, mixing with and changing to snow as temperatures gradually fall to around 34 degrees.
The snow showers could result in light snow accumulations going into Friday morning, the NWS said.
Friday will be breezy, and the NWS predicted a chance of snow showers through the morning before trailing off. Temperatures will only rise a few degrees from overnight to a high around 37 degrees.
After the sun sets, clouds will gradually decrease for mostly clear skies by daybreak on Saturday. Temperatures will drop to a low around 24 degrees.
