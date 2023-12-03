Scattered rain showers today, this week

Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies settling in with a low of 34 degrees.

Additional rain showers are on the forecast for Monday along with more mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rise to around 46 degrees. Monday night will be quiet but mostly overcast with a chance of rain showers after 1 a.m.

The low will be near 32 degrees.

A 60% chance of rain showers strike on Tuesday with highs in the mid-40s, followed by a mostly cloudy night with possible rain showers before 1 a.m. The low will be near 32 degrees.

On Wednesday, partly sunny skies brings respite after three days of scattered showers. Highs will be 42 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 30 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloud but cold.