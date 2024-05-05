Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible today, mostly overcast tonight

Tonight will be mostly overcast with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

On Monday, more rain showers and thunderstorms are possible with new rainfall amounting between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Monday night will have a 60% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms with lows falling into the lower 60s.

More rain showers are possible Thursday with some partial sunshine expected. Highs will be near 81 degrees, while the low will fall around 67 degrees overnight.

Additional rain showers and thunderstorms are on the on forecast for Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings partly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and a possible thunderstorm during the day. Highs will be near 84 degrees, while the low will fall around 65 degrees.

Wednesday night will be rainy with a possible thunderstorm, too.

Slightly cooler and drier air will return by the end of the week, all though rain chances may persist at times into next weekend, the NWS said.

