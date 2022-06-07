journal-news logo
Rounds of rain expected today, tomorrow

After a stormy Monday and a rainy night, there will be a brief break from the rain this morning ahead of a chance of rain and isolated storms this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Rain and storm chances will trail off in the evening, and clouds will decrease for a mostly clear, calm night.

Highs will be around 79 degrees today, with lows around 58 degrees.

On Wednesday, though, clouds will increase again during the day, with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Rain will be likely in the afternoon along with a chance of thunderstorms before both showers and storms trail off overnight. Clouds will gradually decrease overnight for mostly clear skies by sunrise.

Temperatures will again be warm, with a high around 80 degrees and a low around 58 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and calm, followed by a mostly clear, calm night, according to the NWS. Highs will be around 78 degrees and lows will be around 57 degrees.

