Rainy, windy today with strong, severe thunderstorms possible

Weather
By
51 minutes ago
X

Today will be rainy and windy, with a chance of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible, especially from noon to 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Storms could bring damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. Local flooding will also be a threat due to heavy rain, the NWS said.

Wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph are possible today, especially this evening and overnight.

Highs will be around 69 degrees, falling to a low around 46 degrees overnight.

Rain chances will dip after midnight, but showers will be likely again for Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, rain chances will dip, then fall away around dark, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Highs on Friday will be around 56 degrees.

On Friday night skies will clear and winds will decrease as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and mild, with highs around 68 degrees and gusts as high as 25 mph.

There will be a few more clouds Saturday night, and lows will be around 52 degrees.

In Other News
1
Cloudy with chance of showers today; Stormy tomorrow, with chance for...
2
Multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms expected through Thursday
3
What will the weather be like Monday for the solar eclipse?
4
Freeze warning in effect early today, then cool with increasing clouds
5
Mostly cloudy, chilly today; Freeze warning in effect late tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top