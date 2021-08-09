Rainy weather, high temperatures ahead this week

Today, the area may see chances of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and storms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Most of the showers and storms are expected after 3 p.m., the NWS said. Wind speeds may reach up to 13 mph during the day. Temperatures will reach about 85 degrees during the day and will drop to the lower 70s overnight.

The chances of showers and rain will continue through the night and into tomorrow.