Rainy weather, high temperatures ahead this week

Today will be wet and windy, with storms possible this morning and into the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. The area will see high temperatures with even higher heat indexes, the NWS said.
Today, the area may see chances of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and storms between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Most of the showers and storms are expected after 3 p.m., the NWS said. Wind speeds may reach up to 13 mph during the day. Temperatures will reach about 85 degrees during the day and will drop to the lower 70s overnight.
The chances of showers and rain will continue through the night and into tomorrow.
On Tuesday, chances of showers and storms will continue until around 3 p.m. High temperatures will reach up to 90 degrees, with a heat index near 100 degrees, the NWS said. We will see more wind during the day, reaching up to about 14 mph. Overnight, wind speeds will die down and we may see more showers and storms. Temperatures will drop to about 72 degrees.
Wednesday will bring more showers and storms, along with more warm temperatures and a high heat index. The NWS reported that highs will reach around 90 degrees on Wednesday. The area may see more rain, mainly before 7 p.m., the NWS said.
Overnight, temperatures will drop to around 73 degrees.