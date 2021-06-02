Rainy today; Heavy rains, strong winds possible with storms this afternoon

Clouds will also decrease throughout the day for mostly clear nights after dark.

Temperatures will be warmer, with a high around 76 degrees and a low around 59 degrees.

On Friday, skies will be mostly sunny, but there will be a slight chance of rain starting in the morning and ending in the early afternoon. There is a chance for some thunder in the afternoon before rain chances end.

Friday night, clouds will decrease even more for mostly clear skies.

Temperatures Friday will be hot, with a high around 83 degrees before cooling overnight to a low around 61 degrees.