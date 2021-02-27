Rainy this morning, late tonight; Freezing temperatures return Sunday night

Today we will start out with a chance of rain before dawn, which will fall away soon after the sun comes up, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Otherwise it is mostly cloudy today, with a high around 55 degrees.
Rain is expected to return late tonight, with chances starting around midnight and quickly rising.
Temperatures will fall to around 46 degrees overnight.
Nighttime rain chances are expected to continue through most of the day on Sunday, with temperatures rising to a high of around 62 degrees.
After that warm day, Sunday night temperatures will return to cold, with lows around 33 degrees.
Monday will be cool and windy, with clouds falling throughout the day. Winds will rise in the afternoon, with some gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures will fall below freezing again, to a low of around 23 degrees.