Rainy this afternoon, wintry mixtures expected tonight

New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible, however, locally heavier accumulations may be possible around the I-71 corridor, the NWS said. Travel may be impacted tonight and into the Tuesday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins tonight at 7 p.m. for Hamilton County until 7 a.m. Tuesday as well.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny skies strike with the high of the day near 41 degrees. Breezy conditions are possible with 10 to 13 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with freezing temperatures.

Mostly sunny skies occur on Wednesday once more with highs in the mid-40s, followed by a mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a chance of rain after 1 a.m. The low will fall around 32 degrees.

Rainy conditions return Thursday along with mostly overcast skies. Temperatures will be near 51 degrees, while the overnight low will fall around 31 degrees.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy, dry and cold.