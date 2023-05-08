Rainy forecast with warm temps today, tonight

Thunderstorms will be possible at times today into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
An isolated strong or severe storm may occur along with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats, the NWS said. Heavy rainfall may result in localized flooding as well.
It’ll be mostly cloudy today with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. The high will near 76 degrees.
Overnight, expect rain showers and a possible thunderstorm before and after 2 a.m. The low will fall around 56 degrees.
On Tuesday, partly sunny sky are here to stay. A chance of showers is possible in the early morning. The overall high temperature for the day is 71 degrees.
The nighttime will be partly cloud, with a low around 47 degrees.
Sunny skies roll in on Wednesday, with seasonably warm conditions and temperatures. The high will be near 74 degrees and the overnight low will be near 51 degrees.
Wednesday night will be mostly clear but mild.
A mostly sunny sky is in store for Thursday, with a high temperature near 81 degrees. It’ll be mostly cloudy during the nighttime, with a low around 60 degrees.
Rain may return on Friday.
About the Author