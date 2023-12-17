Rainy but breezy today, tonight with snow showers expected Monday

Rain showers are set for today with breezy conditions and a high of 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Overnight, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers occurring before 7 p.m., then again after 5 a.m. The low will fall around 36 degrees.

Snow showers will lead to snowfall accumulations Monday through Monday night of a half inch to locally up to around two inches, according to the NWS.

Snow squalls are possible with initial snow moving into the region, according to a social media post from the NWS. Roadways and other surfaces may be briefly covered with snow. Reduced visibility from snow showers and gusty winds are possible as well.

Highs will be in the mid-30s during the day with lows in the lower 20s overnight.

Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will also be possible Monday into Monday evening.

Falling temperatures will allow for the potential for slick road conditions, especially after dark Monday evening. The NWS said the highest concern of weather is after sunset with continuing snow showers, breezy winds and dropping temps leading to the potential for slick or icy roads and visibility restrictions.

Despite the isolated snow showers Monday night, it also will be mostly cloudy, blustery and very cold. The snow will taper off by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday brings sunshine and cold temperatures, followed by an equally cold night with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be near 35 degrees, while Tuesday night will dip into the mid-20s.

Mild temperatures come back on Wednesday with a high of 44 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 30 degrees.

