Rainy, breezy, cool today; Freezing cold with clearing skies overnight

Today will be rainy, breezy and cool, with showers likely until mid-afternoon, when there will be a lingering chance of rain through nightfall, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 61 degrees.

After the sun sets, rain chances are expected to trail off by around 8 p.m., and clouds will decrease overnight for mostly clear skies before dawn on Saturday.

Temperatures overnight will be freezing cold, with lows near 32 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and chilly, with high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Saturday night will be clear and cold, with lows dipping down below freezing to around 30 degrees.

During the day on Sunday, the forecast will be similar to Saturday, with clear skies and highs around 55 degrees.

On Sunday night, though, clouds will gradually increase again for mostly cloudy skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 34 degrees.