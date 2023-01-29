Rainy and mild but breezy today; colder temps this week

Mostly cloudy skies will appear overnight, with temperatures dropping into the teens.

A partly sunny horizon greets Tuesday, with cold temperatures to go with it. The high of the day will be 28 degrees.

Tuesday night involves a partly cloudy sky and temperatures falling into the teens. A chance of snow before 1 a.m. is likely.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 32 degrees. A mostly overcast night is set to come, with a low of 21 degrees.