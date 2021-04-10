Rain, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds expected

Temperatures will fall to around 49 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow will also be rainy, though without today’s scattered storms. Skies will even be partly sunny, with the NWS predicting showers will end in the evening, though there is still a chance of rain through midnight.

The higher winds that started overnight will continue through most of the day, tapering off in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow, with a high around 62 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will decrease for mostly sunny skies by dawn on Monday. Lows will be around 47 degrees.

After the rainy weekend, Monday will be warm and mostly sunny, with a high around 70 degrees. There will be some more clouds gathering during the day, though they will drop again Monday night.

Temperatures Monday night will fall to around 44 degrees.