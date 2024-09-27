Rain, strong winds today due to hurricane remnants; Wind Advisory in effect

Rain will be likely around dawn and this afternoon and evening, with rain chances only dropping after midnight, though there will still be a chance of showers through morning on Saturday. Winds will also gradually fall overnight, for just light winds by dawn.

There is a Wind Advisory across the area from 10 a.m. to midnight today, issued by the NWS. During that time, the agency said it expects winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph, though isolated stronger gusts are possible.

Winds are expected to be slightly stronger in more southern areas such as Butler and Warren counties, the NWS said.

[1:48 PM] A Wind Advisory has been issued for 10 AM Friday through Midnight Friday. pic.twitter.com/6KRg5mooJE — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) September 26, 2024

The winds will blow around unsecured objects and could knock down tree limbs, possibly causing power outages. The NWS advised residents to secure outdoor object and drivers to use extra caution, especially when driving tall vehicles.

Highs will be around 76 degrees, falling to a low of around 64 degrees.

Saturday will be cool and rainy, with a chance of showers in the morning, rain likely in the afternoon, and a high of around 72 degrees.

Showers are expected to continue through the night on Saturday as temperatures fall to around 64 degrees.

Sunday will again be cool and wet, with showers likely during the day and a high around 72 degrees. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms starting in the afternoon.

On Sunday night, rain chances will gradually fall, with a chance of thunderstorms as well before midnight. Lows will be around 64 degrees.