Rain showers, storms this morning; Hot, humid conditions and temps expected

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The high of the day will be around 95 degrees. Heat indices may be around 100 degrees for Tuesday.

Tuesday night will have an 80% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The low will fall around 72 degrees.

Rain showers with a thunderstorm is possible for Wednesday, but otherwise will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will have cooled somewhat, leaving highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy but cool with lows falling around 64 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies bring respite after a rainy week for Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly clear but dry and cool as lows fall to around 59 degrees.