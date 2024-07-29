Rain showers and storms expected today, tonight and this week

Several episodes of showers and storms are expected through the workweek with seasonably warm and humid conditions prevailing through the week as well.
Rain showers and thunderstorms are expected on and off today, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be near 87 degrees. Overnight, expect more on and off rain showers and thunderstorms as temperatures fall down into the lower 70s.
Tuesday will a chance of showers and thunderstorms before and after 2 p.m., but otherwise will be partly sunny with highs near 89 degrees.
During Tuesday night, temperatures will drop down to around 72 degrees as skies remain mostly overcast. Additional rain showers and storms are expected with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., followed by a mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms once more.
Highs will around 93 degrees, while the lows will fall around 71 degrees.
Scattered chances of storms and showers are possible Thursday, but otherwise will be partly sunny, hot and humid for the day. Highs will be near 92 degrees.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. The lows will fall around 72 degrees.
