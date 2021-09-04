journal-news logo
Rain, clouds turn into clear skies today; Sunny, breezy for Labor Day

WEATHER
By Daniel Susco
36 minutes ago

After an early chance of rain mainly before 7 a.m., today will gradually become cloudy, with a high around 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, for mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be around 57 degrees.

On Labor Day, it will be sunny and breezy, with wind gusts around 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm, with a high around 81 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear as temperatures fall to around 58 degrees.

On Tuesday, it will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees. A low-pressure system will move into the area in the evening, bringing a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

It will also be breezy again, with sustained winds around 15 mph and gusts around 26 mph.

Tuesday night, there will be a chance of showers, which will trail off in the early morning.

Highs will be around 84 degrees, falling to a low around 61 degrees overnight.

