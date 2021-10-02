Rain, chance of thunderstorms to start this afternoon, carry through weekend

Today will begin partly cloudy and dry but will end with showers and a chance for thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Starting in the early afternoon there will be a chance of rain and storms. Shower chances will quickly rise, making rain likely around the evening commute.
Rain with a chance of storms will continue throughout the night.
Highs on Saturday will be around 82 degrees, and lows will be around 65 degrees.
The showers and chance of thunderstorms will continue during the day on Sunday, with chances only starting to fall during the late afternoon.
Though storm chances will trail off soon after dark, there will be a chance of showers lingering through the night.
Temperatures will be cooler during the day on Sunday, with a high around 74 degrees, before falling to around 63 degrees Sunday night.
There will still be a chance of rain during the day on Monday before dropping away around dark. Clouds will gradually decrease during the day and overnight on Monday, for partly cloudy skies overnight.
Highs on Monday will be around 74 degrees and lows will be around 58 degrees.