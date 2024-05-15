Rain before dawn, chance of showers, thunderstorms today

Overnight, it will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m.

High temperatures will be around 73 degrees, and lows will be around 57 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs around 79 degrees.

On Thursday night, clouds will increase again with a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the night. Lows will be around 62 degrees.

Friday will be warm and mostly cloudy. There will be a chance of rain and storms in the morning, with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Showers and a chance of storms will continue into Friday night, falling to a chance of rain and storms after midnight. Lows will be around 62 degrees.