Possible storms today; cooler temperatures this week before high heat returns

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Thunderstorms and rain showers may occur in the afternoon, mostly after 3 p.m. Behind the front, high pressure and a cooler, drier airmass will build into the region for the beginning of week, the NWS said.
Tonight may bring additional rain showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with conditions gradually clearing as the night goes on.
The low will be 60 degrees.
Monday involves bright sunshine and highs in the upper 70′s.
Monday night’s conditions will be mostly clear with a low of 55 degrees.
Sunny days strike for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 83 and 89 respectively. Tuesday night will be clear and chilly with lows falling in the upper 50′s.
Wednesday night will be dry and clear. The low will be 63 degrees.
Higher temperatures return by the end of the week.
About the Author