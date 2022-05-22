Possible rain this morning; warmer temperatures early this week

A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms may occur before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Overall, today will be mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures falling the upper 60′s.
Overnight will be mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the upper 40′s.
Monday sees warmer conditions once more with highs reaching up to 70. Partial sunshine will decorate the skies with light varied wind accompanying the weather.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 50 degrees.
Tuesday will be partly sunny. Highs will reach up to 79 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain showers after 2 p.m.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows hitting low 60′s. Some rain showers may occur after 2 a.m.
Storms return Wednesday with rain showers and thunderstorms likely expected in the afternoon. The high will be 79 degrees.
Wednesday night brings the possibility of additional showers and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 64 degrees.
Rain and wet conditions will remain for the rest of the week.
