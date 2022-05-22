Possible rain this morning; warmer temperatures early this week

Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with lows hitting low 60′s. Some rain showers may occur after 2 a.m.

Storms return Wednesday with rain showers and thunderstorms likely expected in the afternoon. The high will be 79 degrees.

Wednesday night brings the possibility of additional showers and a thunderstorm. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. The low will be around 64 degrees.

Rain and wet conditions will remain for the rest of the week.