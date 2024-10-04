Patchy fog this morning, then sunny, warm today

This morning there will be patchy fog, and otherwise today will be mostly sunny and warm, with highs around 80 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
It will be mostly clear overnight with lows around 52 degrees.
On Saturday, it will be sunny with highs around 78 degrees, followed by a clear night with lows around 56 degrees.
Sunday will be warm and breezy, with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs will be around 85 degrees.
Overnight it will be clear and chilly, with lows dropping to around 49 degrees.
