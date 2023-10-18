Patchy fog this morning, then partly sunny, breezy, cool today

Today there will be patchy fog before 9 a.m., and otherwise it will be partly sunny, breezy and cool with a high around 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain starting after midnight. Lows will be around 52 degrees.

Thursday will be cool, breezy and rainy, with highs around 66 degrees. Rain will be likely through midnight before falling to a chance of rain early Friday morning. Lows will be around 51 degrees.

Clouds will gradually fall during the day and overnight on Friday. The NWS predicted rain will be likely again around dawn on Friday and will continue through the day, falling to a chance of showers that will continue through the night.

Highs will be around 61 degrees during the day, falling to a low around 44 degrees overnight.