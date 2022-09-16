journal-news logo
X

Patchy fog this morning, then partly cloudy, warm today

ajc.com

Weather
By
12 minutes ago

There will be patches of fog this morning, especially in Butler, Preble and Warren counties where the National Weather Service in Wilmington predicted locally dense patches that would restrict visibility during the morning commute.

Fog is expected to clear by mid-morning, after which it will be partly cloudy with a high around 86 degrees.

It will be partly cloudy overnight with a low around 62 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 88 degrees, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 63 degrees.

On Sunday, during the day it will be mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. However, starting in the late evening clouds will start to build up ahead of a chance of rain that will begin after midnight and continue through the morning.

Lows on Sunday night will be around 66 degrees.

In Other News
1
Clear, cool tonight; Sunny skies expected through the weekend
2
Possible dense fog tonight; Clear skies, highs in 80s through Friday
3
Another cool night before midweek warmup
4
Cooler today, scattered showers possible this afternoon, evening
5
Mostly cloudy; a chance of rain storms this afternoon and tonight

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top