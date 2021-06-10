Patchy fog this morning; Chance of showers, storms this afternoon

Today, there will be patchy fog and mostly clear skies to start, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Clouds will quickly increase during the morning as a weakening wet weather system causes a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rain and storm chances will dip slightly overnight, but will increase again going into dawn on Friday.
Today will be hot and humid, with a high around 83 degrees and a low around 69 degrees.
For Friday, the NWS predicted there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms for most of the day, with both showers and storms likely in the afternoon.
Both the rain and the thunderstorms are expected to drop away by dark, however, while clouds decrease throughout the day for mostly clear skies overnight.
Highs on Friday will be around 86 degrees, with lows around 67 degrees.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high around 90 degrees. Skies will still be mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall to around 69 degrees.