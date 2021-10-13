journal-news logo
Patchy fog possible; Warm, dry today before rain returns for rest of week

Weather
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
30 minutes ago

It will be dry today before the approach of the next system late tonight that will bring showers and thunderstorms through early Saturday.

Patchy fog should burn off during the morning hours. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 77 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Clouds increase tonight, which will have an overnight low around 65 degrees.

It will be much warmer Thursday with an afternoon high near 84 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Thursday night, which will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms and an overnight low around 65 degrees, according to the NWS.

Showers are likely Friday, with showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. It won’t be as warm with the high near 78 degrees. Friday night there is a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Showers are expected overnight, which a low around 54 degrees.

Saturday will be partly sunny after morning showers taper off by 9 a.m. It will be much cooler with a seasonable high near 64 degrees. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 45 degrees.

